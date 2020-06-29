Strong, severe thunderstorms this afternoon across Southern Wisconsin -Dana
MADISON, Wis. — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Dane, Columbia, Iowa and Sauk counties at 12:45 PM, but the warning was allowed to expire at 1:30PM.
A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for much of Dane County, including Madison, until 4:45PM.
Localized flooding will be a concern until storms exit Dane County.
