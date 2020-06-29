Strong, severe thunderstorms this afternoon across Southern Wisconsin -Dana

MADISON, Wis. — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Dane, Columbia, Iowa and Sauk counties at 12:45 PM, but the warning was allowed to expire at 1:30PM.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dane, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa until Jun 29 1:30PM #News3Now pic.twitter.com/aAlNVlZ8HW — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) June 29, 2020

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for much of Dane County, including Madison, until 4:45PM.

Localized flooding will be a concern until storms exit Dane County.

Meteorologist Chris Reece is monitoring localized flooding. Posted by News 3 Now / Channel 3000 on Monday, June 29, 2020

