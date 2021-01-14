Stress, shifting college plans, & math struggles define 2020 school year, according to survey of U.S. students

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– While it’s no secret that COVID has upended almost every aspect of life in 2020, perhaps no one has faced as many unique challenges and disruptions as teachers, parents, and students.

If you fall into one of those groups and are having a challenging year, you are certainly not alone. In 2019, the online homework help company Brainly surveyed 1,000 U.S. students to collect their thoughts on the previous school year. At the end of 2020, Brainly surveyed those same students again, and comparing the results revealed several dramatic changes and a couple similarities.

Here are the biggest take-aways:

Stress defined 2020 for most students. Roughly 80% said they experienced moderate to high levels of stress during the 2020 school year, up from 59% the previous year.

Roughly 80% said they experienced moderate to high levels of stress during the 2020 school year, up from 59% the previous year. More students are reconsidering their college plans. 46% said the pandemic and shift to online learning impacted their plans to attend a traditional four-year college after high school. When asked why, 33% cited safety concerns, while 25% referenced high tuition costs.

46% said the pandemic and shift to online learning impacted their plans to attend a traditional four-year college after high school. When asked why, 33% cited safety concerns, while 25% referenced high tuition costs. Math remains the toughest subject for most students. 45% said it was their worst-performing subject.

45% said it was their worst-performing subject. Online learning resources are becoming more popular. Nearly 70% of students say they used learning website for help at least several times a week in 2020, compared to 40% in 2019.

