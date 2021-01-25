Streets Division releases snow plow plans for Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

KETV via CNN

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Streets Division has released plowing plans ahead of Monday’s snowfall.

A news release said travel for Monday night and into Tuesday morning is expected to have slippery road conditions. There is also the possibility for wind gusts of up to 30 mph that can lead to drifting snow.

The Streets Division will deploy 32 trucks to the City’s main thoroughfares when the snow starts to stick to the pavement. The trucks will plow the routes and salt them for the duration of the snowstorm.

City officials are encouraging drivers to make extra time for what will likely be a slow morning commute.

The release said streets that are not on salt routes will be slippery and covered with snow. Those roads will only be plowed if a full citywide plowing operation is underway, which goes into effect if there are three or more inches of snow on the roads and the storm has concluded.

No decision has been made yet for a citywide plowing operation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.