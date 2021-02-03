Streets Division releases plowing plans ahead of ‘significant and challenging winter event’

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Streets Division has released a plowing update ahead of Thursday’s winter storm.

The snow will start during the overnight hours and intensify in the afternoon. The streets division will send plow trucks to the salt routes as needed once snow begins to stick to the roads. The salt routes are the City’s main thoroughfares and includes roads used by Madison Metro buses.

Thursday morning’s commute will be slippery and snow-covered along residential and main streets. Roads could also become slick if the snowfall produces freezing rain.

Officials said the “significant and challenging winter event” will likely produce a wet and dense snow. With temperatures expected to drop below zero, the snow will also harden and become more difficult to shovel. As a result, city officials have asked residents to clear their sidewalks, driveways and other areas blocked by snow as soon as possible.

Forecasts suggest the storm could have enough snow to lead to another citywide plowing event. If that’s the case, the City will provide further updates when the time comes.

