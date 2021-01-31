Streets Division crews begin plowing residential streets, encourage safe driving

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

MADISON, Wis. — Streets Division crews will start clearing residential streets at 10 a.m. following Saturday night’s snow storm.

Officials said residential roads will be covered with snow most of the day. Approximately 150 pieces of equipment will be making rounds around the city to clear the snow.

Streets Division officials said the citywide plowing effort could take anywhere from 12 to 16 hours, meaning some roads won’t be cleared until Sunday evening.

Madison residents are asked to park off of the street whenever possible to help crews clear the roadways. Residents who have their trash collected on Monday are asked to place their bins in their driveway or a cleared area of the terrace.

Drivers who encounter plows, trucks or other equipment working to clear the roads should keep their distance to make sure they don’t interfere with plowing efforts.

