Strangers help man bring injured dog down peak

CNN by CNN

Photo provided by CNN.

Humphreys Peak is the highest point in Arizona and is a feat for dedicated hikers.

“The hike up was absolutely beautiful,” said Katie Carrington. “Great views all the way.”

At about 10 miles roundtrip, it’s one you have to prepare for.

“We ended up getting to the mountain, or starting the hike around 10:30, 11,” said Gabby Oliveres.

“This was my second time going up the mountain so I knew what to expect,” said Robert Salvato.

What separate groups of then-strangers didn’t prepare for on Sunday was saving a dog named Fiona.

“The hike was going great up to the top, but on the way back down, probably 4 miles from the parking lot, she slipped,” said Devan Berg, Fiona’s owner.

Berg, who lives in the Valley, says he has hiked Humphreys Peak with Fiona before, but this time she cut her paws when she slipped and couldn’t walk on her own. Berg had to start carrying her.

“At first, I really didn’t want to ask for the help because she’s a heavy dog. It wasn’t an easy ask,” Berg said.

The German shepherd weighs more than 100 pounds. Slowly but surely, though, Berg’s fellow hikers came to the rescue. That included two women and one of their family members, a group of friends and another pair of friends. All of them live in the Phoenix-area and know pets are like family.

“When you see another dog struggling, I think you immediately empathize with them and you want to jump in that mode to help,” said Cory Fetter.

“My dad stopped and said, ‘Hey do you need any help? How long have you been doing this?'” said Issabella Santini.

At one point, 11 people were carrying Fiona for hours to safety.

“I was rounding a switchback with my headlamp on and next thing I know, I just heard people yelling, ‘Someone’s coming, someone’s coming and they have a light,'” said Stephen Simpson.

It took longer to get down than anticipated and it was late and dark. Eventually, they made a stretcher using branches, jackets and extra clothes to carry the dog. The path was also rocky and rough.

“She seemed pretty happy with the clothing we provided with her and she actually ended up falling asleep at the end of the hike there,” said Dyland Walker.

“We weren’t going to leave that dog up there, so we knew we were going to make that happen,” said Mike Johnson II.

On Wednesday, Berg said Fiona was OK and resting at home. What started as an adventure in the mountains ended with a renewed faith in humanity for these now-friends, a much-needed reminder in 2020.

“It’s so reassuring that there’s (sic) great people out there. I didn’t ask for help and they wanted to give it,” Devan said.

Devan says Fiona is a very happy-go-lucky dog and is his hiking partner. This was completely out of the ordinary and unexpected, he said.

The group says this was a reminder to always be extra prepared, bring water and a flashlight. They also plan on staying friends!

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.