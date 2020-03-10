Stranger approached, offered ride to 7-year-old girl, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a 7-year-old girl told her parents she was approached by a stranger on the city’s east side.

The girl was walking along the 2500 block of E. Johnson Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

A car slowed down and a driver asked the girl if she needed a ride, the release said.

A witness told police the man had a dark complexion and appeared in his twenties.

Police said the man was driving either a dark green 1990’s car, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

The girl went home and told her parents about the incident, the release said.

