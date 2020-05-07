Straight truck hauling fertilizer rolled over in town of Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Monticello Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday at 1:42 p.m. at the W4300 block of County Highway FF in Sylvester.

According to a release, Gabriel L. Ottoway, 23, of Mineral Point, was driving a straight truck hauling fertilizer. Ottoway was driving eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The truck left the roadway and rolled over.

The truck sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene. The release said Ottoway was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

The load of fertilizer leaked from the truck causing the roadway to be closed for four hours while the spill was cleaned up.

