Stoughton’s Rivera wins 3rd state title, announces commitment to UW

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera has been on a mission this entire season – win another state title. And on championship Saturday, that’s just what he did.

Rivera took down his opponent in dominant fashion (20-3 tech fall) capping his perfect season with a 3rd state title. Following the win, he announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

