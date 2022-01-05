Stoughton Trailers opens new plant in Texas, adds 150 jobs in Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

A semi truck travels on U.S. Highway 151 in northeastern Dane County in fall 2021. WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Stoughton Trailers is expanding in 2022, the company announced Tuesday.

The transportation equipment giant is adding a new plant in Waco, Texas later this year. The plant will manufacture chassis products, and bring 125 jobs to the Waco area, located about 100 miles south of Dallas.

Stoughton plans to move equipment to Texas by March, and begin manufacturing by the early second quarter.

The company also installed a new chassis production line at its Wisconsin facility. The move is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the state.

Between facilities in Stoughton, Evansville, and Waco, the company expects to manufacture 25,000 cassis per year, hitting that rate by September 2022.

