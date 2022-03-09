Stoughton tornado formed, faded too quickly for sirens to be activated, officials say

by Kyle Jones

STOUGHTON, Wis. — When a tornado and high winds tore through Stoughton on Saturday, one crucial safety system was missing in action: warning sirens.

Nearly 200 homes were damaged during the storm, costing an estimated $216,000 in public sector costs. An EF-1 tornado was on the ground for four minutes, tracking five miles. National Weather Service officials say that’s not enough time to get the word out.

“These situations are probably the most difficult for us to issue warnings on because these tornadoes are so short-lived,” NWS-Milwaukee’s Tim Halbach said. “Despite that intensity, they’re pretty brief and they can be harder to pick up on radar.”

The NWS uses a combination of radar technology and on-the-ground spotters to warn people of severe weather, but sometimes those systems aren’t enough.

“The rotation itself was actually way back in the rain,” Halbach said. “Even if it was daylight people wouldn’t have seen it anyways.”

Officials with the NWS and the City of Stoughton spoke Monday to clear up why the sirens weren’t activated. NWS workers will also meet to evaluate how to better respond to future storms.

“Whenever we have a situation like this, we go back and we run through the whole case,” Halbach said. “We take a look at where we could improve and where we could get more lead time.”

Still, with weather prediction, there is always uncertainty.

“Obviously, our goal is to warn on every single tornado that happens,” Halbach said. “Unfortunately, a lot of times, we don’t know the results of what’s going to happen until after the storms have come through.”

On Wednesday, Dane County officials said residents affected by the storm should take pictures of all storm-related damage, document all clean-up and repair expenses, and save all receipts and emails.

