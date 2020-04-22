Stoughton police arrest man in connection with early-morning stabbing

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton police say they’ve arrested one of two men sent to the hospital after a fight and stabbing early Monday morning.

William J. Skinner IV was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night after being hospitalized for the injuries he sustained during the incident, according to Stoughton police.

Multiple units were called to an apartment on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 4 a.m. Monday. Skinner was one of two people taken to the hospital. The identity of the other person has not been released, but police said Monday that person suffered stab wounds.

The early morning stabbing in Stoughton happened off Lincoln Ave at an apartment complex, which is across the street from Stoughton High School.Three ambulances were called to the scene. Police and other emergency vehicles left the area around 5:30 am #news3now pic.twitter.com/o9UT2Mdf1J — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) April 20, 2020

Police say all of the men involved knew eachother.

Skinner is facing multiple tentative charges, including two counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, 2 counts of substantial battery, burglary and bail jumping.

