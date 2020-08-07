Stoughton officials respond to gas leak

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials are responding to a gas leak in Stoughton on Thursday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a gas leak on the 300 block of Olson Court.

The Stoughton police and fire departments have responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

