Stoughton middle school student sent home following threat directed at school, district says

by Logan Rude

freeimages.com

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A middle school student with the Stoughton School District was sent home Tuesday after administrators were notified of a potential threat directed at the school.

District spokesperson Molly Shea shared a statement with News 3 Now saying the district immediately involved local police with their investigation.

“The student has been removed from the premises. At no time did the student have a weapon. At no time were any staff members or students in danger,” the statement reads.

School officials went on to say the district has requested additional police presence on the school’s campus for Tuesday’s class dismissal and Wednesday’s instruction.

According to Sgt. Andrew Johnson with the Stoughton Police Department, the student who was removed from school grounds also brought an unloaded BB gun to the school in mid-November, which led to Stoughton police referring charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

District officials did not share any statement on the student’s previous alleged behavior.

Read the Stoughton School District’s full statement below:

River Bluff Middle School principal Trish Gates was informed of a potential threat to the building tomorrow made by a student. We involved Stoughton PD in the investigation immediately. The student has been removed from the premises. At no time did the student have a weapon. At no time were any staff members or students in danger. We continue our investigation and assessment of the situation, including in close collaboration with the Stoughton Police Department. Out of an abundance of caution we will have increased police presence on our campus during dismissal and tomorrow.

