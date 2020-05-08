Stoughton man reported missing, endangered

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Police said Friday that a Stoughton man who last seen last week is considered missing and endangered.

Samuel Castronovo, 24, was last seen April 30, according to the Stoughton Police Department. Castronovo hasn’t been in contact with family or friends in more than a week and doesn’t have his prescribed medications.

Police said he is known to travel long distances on foot and has no known access to a vehicle.

Police provided an image of a Wenonha canoe similar to one that Castronovo was last known to be in possession of and could be using.

Anyone with information on where Castronovo may be is asked to call Stoughton police at 608-873-3374.

