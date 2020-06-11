Linda M. Schmidt

Stoughton- Linda M. Schmidt, age 70, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born in Janesville on February 5, 1950, the daughter of John and Helen Lee. Linda graduated from Stoughton High School. She attended MATC and UW. Linda married David Schmidt on August 30, 1975. She worked as a Computer Analyst for the State of WI for 34 years, retiring in 2005. Linda was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary, St. Vincent de Paul, and Loners on Wheels. She was a master preserver and enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Ann Church, and Second Harvest.

Linda is survived by her son, Rob; step son, Tim; granddaughter, Anna Hayes; step grandchildren, Austin Perry and Devin McMichael; niece, Jessica (Justin) Cody; grandnephew, John Lee; and grandniece, Samantha Lee; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; step son Mike; and brother, Richard.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren Street, Stoughton, with Fr. Randy Budnar officiating. Burial will be held in Highland Memory Gardens.

Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Stoughton Senior Center.

