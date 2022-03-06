Stoughton Health closes JangoDX COVID-19 testing site

STOUGHTON, Wis. — The JangoDX COVID-19 testing site in Fitchburg is now closed.

Stoughton Health announced the closure Sunday, citing a decreased need for testing.

Those in need of a test can still visit the Community Health & Wellness Center, located at 3162 County Road B.

Those visiting the center should pre-register here.

