Stoughton Health closes JangoDX COVID-19 testing site

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

STOUGHTON, Wis. — The JangoDX COVID-19 testing site in Fitchburg is now closed.

Stoughton Health announced the closure Sunday, citing a decreased need for testing.

COVID Testing Update: The JangoDX Uniroyal testing site is now closed due to decreased need for testing. The site at the Community Health & Wellness Center remains open. Please pre-register for testing: https://t.co/BkNsXgMWh8 pic.twitter.com/YtlVJsy4cU — Stoughton Health (@StoughtonHealth) March 6, 2022

Those in need of a test can still visit the Community Health & Wellness Center, located at 3162 County Road B.

Those visiting the center should pre-register here.

