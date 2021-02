Stoughton falls to Kaukauna in the Division 1 State Duals Final

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Division 1 State Dual Final

Kaukauna 38, Stoughton 26

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.