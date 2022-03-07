Stoughton declares State of Emergency after tornado, strong winds

by Kyle Jones

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley declared a State of Emergency Monday after a tornado and strong winds tore through the area Saturday night.

The city saw straightline winds with speeds of 80+ mph, and an EF-1 tornado touched down south of the city near Leslie Road. Nobody was injured during the storm, Swadley said.

During a meeting with Dane County Emergency Management, city officials discussed the events of the storm and decided to declare the State of Emergency. The city will also speak with the National Weather Service as to why sirens go off to alert citizens of the tornado.

City-wide brush collection will begin on March 14. All brush must be put out by 7 a.m. on that day.

Residents who want to haul their own brush can bring it to the city’s yard waste site beginning March 8 through March 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No permit is required.

