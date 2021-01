Stoughton crowns 9 champs, takes home regional title

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Highlights from the Division 1 Regional wrestling tournament in Beaver Dam.

9 Regional Champs

11 Sectional qualifiers

1 team title Just another day at the office for @StoWrestling #wiaawr #wiswr @VikingBoosters pic.twitter.com/RI3vvIM5yV — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 31, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.