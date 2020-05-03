Stoughton Cinema Cafe to close permanently after 30 years

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Owners of the Stoughton Cinema Cafe announced Saturday night that the 30-year-old theater is closing permanently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post shared Saturday, owners Pattie and Denny Lange said “the unexpected shutdown and delay in film releases is not something we will be able to recover from.”

“We’ve thought long and hard, and while we’d have loved to continue serving the community, the unexpected shutdown and delay in film releases is not something we will be able to recover from,” the post said.

Stoughton Cinema Cafe has been in operation for more than 30 years. When it first opened, it was a single-screen, dine-in theater in the building that now houses the Stoughton Village Players Theater.

