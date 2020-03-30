Stoughton cancels Norwegian heritage festival

STOUGHTON, Wis. — The annual Syttende Mai Festival in Stoughton has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is normally held every year on the weekend closest to May 17 on Syttende Mai, also known as Norway’s Constitution Day.

The event has featured parades, food and drink and activities that celebrate Norwegian culture.

As of now, the Syttende Mai Classic Run/Walk has not been canceled.

