Stoughton artist creates traditional Scandinavian rosemal squares

Site staff by Site staff

A Stoughton artist is trying to brighten up people’s lives with some art.

News 3 Now Photojournalist Jim Rader introduces us to Bill Amundson and his traditional Scandinavian rosemal squares.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.