Stormy weather possible for Father’s Day Weekend – Chris

A slow moving cold front will bring multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms into Father’s Day weekend.

Shower chances may begin as early as the overnight hours west of Madison, with the most widespread chances for showers and storms taking place late Friday and through Saturday.

While no major severe weather outbreaks are expected, there will be a chance for stronger storms in Madison and points south on Saturday. That’s where a marginal risk for severe storms does exist. A few storms may bring heavy downpours.

By Father’s Day, showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, but not as widespread. Stay tuned to the News 3 Now First Warn forecast for all of the latest.