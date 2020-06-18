Stormy weather possible for Father’s Day Weekend – Chris

Chris Reece
Posted:
by Chris Reece

A slow moving cold front will bring multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms into Father’s Day weekend.

Weekend Forecast

Shower chances may begin as early as the overnight hours west of Madison, with the most widespread chances for showers and storms taking place late Friday and through Saturday.

Mwf G25 Crwind Mw 500 Adi

While no major severe weather outbreaks are expected, there will be a chance for stronger storms in Madison and points south on Saturday. That’s where a marginal risk for severe storms does exist. A few storms may bring heavy downpours.

Blue3panel 3dayswo

By Father’s Day, showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, but not as widespread. Stay tuned to the News 3 Now First Warn forecast for all of the latest.

Comments

comments