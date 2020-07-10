Storm’s winds bring down trees, service lines leading to roadway blockages, power outages

SAUK CITY, Wis. – Trees are down and some homes are damaged following the strong winds in Thursday’s storms.

Sauk Prairie Police received multiple reports of trees down, power lines ripped from homes, houses without power and roadways blocked with tree debris, according to Chief Jerry Strunz. He said some homes have minor damage from trees falling on them.

“Some (trees) do have power lines tangled with them. We’re cautioning people, although they’re good-hearted and well-intentioned, it’s important to let the utility crews come through to see if they’re safe to cut up or not,” Strunz said. “I know when something like this happens, everybody wants to drive though area that has the most damage to try to see it, see what there is to see out there. It’s just really best if they stay away from those areas and let the utility crews do their work.”

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Strunz said the majority of main power-lines in the area had been restored and most major streets had been cleared. Also at that time, Prairie Du Sac’s village administrator, Alan Wildman, said of the about 30 homes in the village without power, nearly all had been restored, with crews continuing to work.

The Sauk Prairie area was home to flooding last spring, largely due to rapid snow melt off. With this storm, while there was some street flooding, it wasn’t as much of a concern, according to Strunz.

“The storm retention ponds and stuff are in good shape. With the dry weather we’ve been having recently, they’ve been able to handle that,” Strunz said. “Now the main concern is damage from the wind and utilities out.”

Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek said he had heard reports of some standing water in the county, but nothing major as of about 8 p.m.

