Storm system leaves foot of snow in northern Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

RHINELANDER, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory as a powerful storm system that dumped more than a foot of snow in northern Wisconsin leaves the state.

The spring storm Sunday into early Monday left 12.5 inches of snow in Merrill, 9.1 inches in Rhinelander and 7.5 inches in Eau Claire.

The wind advisory posted through Monday evening is for 25 mph to 30 mph winds, gusting to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service also warned that weekend rain may push several rivers above flood stage this week.

