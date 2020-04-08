Storm spotter training switches to online during virus shutdown

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service Milwaukee will offer five online storm spotter trainings sessions this month during the pandemic.

According to an online sign-up form, the free sessions will be shortened and via video, but will still cover what NWS Milwaukee said is information needed for local storm spotters in the NWS Milwaukee region.

If you are interested in attending, you must register on the NWS Milwaukee’s website.

The upcoming sessions will be April 9, 14, 20, 22 and 24.

