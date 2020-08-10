Storm damage spotted in Grant County, other parts of southern Wisconsin

LANCASTER, Wis. — There are reports of wind and tree damage in Grant County and other parts of southern Wisconsin.

People are reporting downed power lines and trees in Platteville and Potosi.

News 3 Now viewer Shonda Crapp sent in video of her shed in Lancaster. She said she saw the roof fly by and went to seek shelter.

STORM DAMAGE

Power outages are also being reported in Lancaster.

A tornado warning was in effect for Grant, Green and Lafayette counties Monday afternoon. If you know of any reports of storm damage please email tips@channel3000.com