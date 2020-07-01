Stolen SUV total loss after crash, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A car that was stolen from a Madison residence last week is now a total loss, according to police.

According to an incident report, witnesses saw two young men running from a crashed 2018 Toyota RAV4 after it chased into a tree Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Barton Road.

The report said the SUV was stolen from a Goldenrod Lane address last Thursday.

Officials said the young men did not appear to be injured.

Madison police’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.

