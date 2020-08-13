Stolen Madison car found abandoned early Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. — A stolen 2016 Honda Accord was found early Thursday morning, according to police.

According to an incident report, a passerby found the abandoned car around 3:50 a.m. Police said the car was running and in the grass near an Aberg Avenue bank.

Officials said there were keys to several other vehicles, boxes containing new shoes, marijuana, and evidence from several burglaries inside the car.

Authorities said a Honda Accord was seen driving on Glacier Hill Drive with headlights out around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The report said several teens were spotted at the same time running through yards. One resident later report a burglary to police, and said their wallet was stolen. Officers in the area reported an Accord speeding through the neighborhood, driving on sidewalks and in front yards.

Police said they did not chase the car due to community safety concerns.

Authorities believe the incident is connected to a string of stolen cars last week.

