Stolen car pulled from Mississippi River after 14 years

MUSCODA, Wis. — Authorities say they’ve fished a car out of the Mississippi River that was stolen out of Muscoda more than 14 years ago.

The 1985 yellow Lincoln town car was reported stolen in Muscoda on about September 19th, 2006, but authorities were never able to track it down.

The car was discovered in the water by a fisherman in the Missippi River more than 10 years later. The La Crosse County Dive Unit examined the wreckage in November 2017, but river stage levels and other environmental restrictions prevented the car from being recovered until last week.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was finally pulled from the river on October 15th near the Marquette City boat ramp — but they still don’t know how it got there.

The investigation into how the car ended up in the river is still ongoing.