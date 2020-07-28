Stolen car crashes into Madison home overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a stolen car crashed into a home off of Whitney Way overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on South Whitney Way, near Hempstead Road. Madison police say the car was being chased by several other law enforcement agencies when it crashed. As per policy, Madison police were not involved in the chase, but are helping in the investigation into the crash. Two others were also arrested.

Police say the driver of the car was under 18 and was arrested after the crash. Officers found rifle ammo and what they described as burglary tools in the car.

Nobody was injured in the crash, and police couldn’t confirm whether anyone was in the home at the time.

