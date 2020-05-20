Stevens Point woman claims $411,000 Badger 5 jackpot

MADISON, Wis. — The largest jackpot ever for the Wisconsin-only lotto game Badger 5 was won by a Stevens Point woman on April 30.

According to a news release, Ginger Wolf purchased the ticket as a quick pick. The winning numbers were 1-5-7-12-23.

The previous largest Badger 5 jackpot was $389,000, which was won in May 2013.

The release said the odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911.

The Coopers 10-39 BP in Stevens Point, where Wolf purchased the ticket, will receive a $8,220 incentive.

