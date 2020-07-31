Steven T. Kelley

Site staff by Site staff

WAUNAKEE – Steven Kelley, age 69 of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center after a short battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his children, Steve Jr. (Jaclyn), Kristin, Justin, Matt (Kelsey), and Luke; his mother, Lois; grandchildren, Alex, Devon, Jasmin, Jordan, Koral, Preston, Alyssa, Natalie, Natti, and Layla.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert and his son, Nathan.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a celebration of life is postponed at this time.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com