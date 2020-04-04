MADISON, Wis. — Steven Sybert, age 51, of Mauston, WI, passed away on March 30, 2020

Steve was born on September 24, 1968 in Cudahy, WI, the son of Leo and Karen (Walters) Sybert. He grew up in Caledonia, WI. Steve was a CNC machinist for many years. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and loved the outdoors especially fishing, guns and collectable cars. Steve loved all his family and friends.

Steve is survived by his sister, Paulette (Al) Hart; brother, Matthew (Huan) Sybert; nieces, Cayla Sybert-Morrison, Lillian Chen and Lisa Chen; nephew, Leo Sybert; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, as well as his very special people, Julie Runte and Jonathen Christie. He was preceded in death by Leo. H. J. Sybert and Karen J. (Walters) Sybert.