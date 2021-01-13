Steven Richard “Steve” Roso

Steven R. “Steve” Roso, age 56, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 21, 1964, the son of Louis and Jane (Cumiskey) Roso.

Steve was a member of St. Ann Catholic Parish in Stoughton and served as an usher and member of the finance committee. He was employed as a finance manager at Fagan Chevrolet Automotive for 24 years. He enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Caribbean Islands – especially going to Disney World and on Disney cruises. Steve loved spending time with family and friends and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed cooking, especially during the holidays.

Steve is survived by two sons, Nicholas (Trina) Roso and Jake (Rosie) Roso; sister, Sally Wagoner; three brothers, Jeff (Sharon) Roso, Dave (Heidi) Roso and Louis (Meredith) Roso; former wife, Susan Roso; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC PARISH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, with Father Randy Budnar presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.

