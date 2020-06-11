Steven O. Bell

PORTAGE – Steven O. Bell, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage.

Steve served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 and worked as construction for over 30 years with Local Union 464.

Steve married Gladys Heins in Madison on Feb. 14, 1964.

In addition to his wife, Gladys, he is survived by his children, Gerald (Donna Hellenbrand) Bell and Lois Bell; four grandchildren, Anthony, Jacob, Jordan and Kaylee; three sisters, Roberta Bollig, Linda (Robert) Zeak and Emily (Jerry) Noble; a brother, Brian (Karin) Bell; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy (Bennett) Bell; and two brothers, William and John.

A service with military honors will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

