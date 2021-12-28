Steven Michael Rottmann, Sr.

Steven Michael Rottmann, Sr. (a.k.a. Steve or Senior), of Fort Atkinson, WI, went to be with the Lord December 15, 2021, at the age of 62.

He was surrounded by family and friends during his final days while admitted to Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI.

Steve was born March 8, 1959, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Eugene and Shirley Rottmann. He was a very talented artist and received a number of accolades for his work. Music was also an integral part of his life. He enjoyed classical music and classic rock the most – especially Pink Floyd. He had children (Steve Jr, Dan, and Katy) early in life and sacrificed many of his dreams to be present for them. This exemplifies the man he was.

On September 22, 1990, Steve married Patricia Ann Janicki (Patty) in Milwaukee who has two children of her own (Paul and Rachel). During the 31 years of marriage, their blended family lived in Milwaukee and later moved to Fort Atkinson. They enjoyed many family vacations and trips on the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. Later in his life, he was blessed with grandchildren – eleven. While not an athlete himself, Steve volunteered as a coach molding many young lives. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his kids and grandchildren in athletics, dance, show choir, and other extracurricular activities.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patty, of Jefferson. His son and daughter-in-law Steve Jr. and Stacey Rottmann and four grandchildren Steve III/Tre, Zach, Bryson, and Karsen of Fort Atkinson. His son and daughter-in-law Dan and Richelle Rottmann and three grandchildren Lexi, Lily, and Jamison of Fort Atkinson. His daughter Katy Rottmann and grandchildren Dylan and Caleb of Santa Rosa, CA. His son Paul Seybold and grandchildren Tyler and Brayden of Jefferson. His daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Tony Pekarek of Minnesota.

On Saturday, January 8th, 2022 there will be a private service for family and close friends, followed by a Celebration of Life at Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria in Fort Atkinson, from 1pm-5pm. Please join us there to share stories about Steve’s life, remember the laughs and great times we had while he was with us, his faith in Jesus Christ, and rejoice in knowing he is now with God.

The family wants to share their appreciation to the staff at both Our House Memory Care in Whitewater, and Agrace Hospice of Janesville, as they treated Steve Sr. and his family with an abundance of grace and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Agrace Hospice in Janesville or Our House in Whitewater.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

