Steven Lloyd Manteufel

JANESVILLE/BARNEVELD – Steven L. “Steve” Manteufel, age 56, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1964, in Barneveld, the son of Gale and Beulah (Russell) Manteufel.

Steve graduated from Barneveld High School in 1983. He served in the U.S. Army from 1984-1987. Steve worked as a truck driver for Frito Lay until his passing.

Steve enjoyed sports, football being his favorite. He was a force to be reckoned with in all of his fantasy leagues. He also enjoyed socializing with his friends, especially beating them at Golden Tee Golf when the opportunity arose. He was happiest when he could go the extra mile to make others happy. A proud American, Steve loved his country, but above all else he loved his family, friends, and children.

Steve is survived by his children, Summer and Devin Manteufel; mother, Beulah; brothers, David (Joann), Dean (Jan), and Doug; sister, Joanie (Mike) Hogan; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gale, and an infant brother.

Due to COVID-19, a private family military honors service and burial will be held at White Church Cemetery, Barneveld. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Steve and sent to 1512 Conde St., Janesville, WI 53546.

