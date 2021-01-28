Steven L. Versnik

Site staff by Site staff

Steven L. Versnik, age 68, passed away at his home on Monday, January 25, 2021.

He was born on November 2, 1952 the son of Lewis and Margaret (Schneider) Versnik. Steve graduated from Verona High School in 1970 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On April 29, 1972 he was united in marriage to Deborah Eichelkraut at the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli. Steve owned and operated Paoli Manufacturing for over 30 years. During his time in Verona, he was active in the Jaycees and served as their president.

After moving to the Belleville area in 1980, he became actively involved in Scouting serving as Troop 61 committee chair, and helping his sons and many others become Eagle Scouts. For the Town of Montrose, he had served on the Long-Range Planning and Lake Belleview Restoration committees. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed his time “Up North” at the cabin. Through his love of fishing, he had restored and donated numerous fishing rods and tackle boxes for the Cops and Bobbers program in Belleville. Despite his numerous commitments to his business and community, Steve remained a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.

Steve is survived by his wife Debbie, children Amy (Ron) Versnik Nowak, Randy (Melissa) Versnik, and Bryan (Mandy) Versnik, grandchildren Grace, Miles, Jordy, and Kody Versnik. He is further survived by his sisters Mary (Jim) Gibson and Cindy (Mike) Cummings, mother-in-law Rachel Eichelkraut, brothers-in-law Harold Jr. (Jeannie) Eichelkraut and Greg (Linda Becker) Eichelkraut, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Harold Eichelkraut, Sr.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

A public celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.