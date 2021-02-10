Steven Kelly Wilson

Steven Wilson, age 60 walked on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Topeka, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Ahu Williams officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Steven was born August 7, 1960 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Ernest and Betty Lou (Williams) Wilson, Sr.

Steven is survived by a daughter, Shauna Taylor; brothers, Ernest, Merrill and Jason; and sisters, Crystal Bearcomesout, Marjorie “Mouse” Raisbeck and Anna Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Howard and Marjorie (WhiteEagle) Williams and paternal grandparents, Merle and Nora (Hoyt) Wilson.

