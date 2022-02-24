Steven Crowl scores 20, leads #13 Wisconsin past Minnesota

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley
Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Coach Greg Gard Practice
MINNEAPOLIS, Min.

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. — It was a happy homecoming for Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, and Brad Davison.


The Minnesota natives combined for 39 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead #13 Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4) past Minnesota (13-13, 4-13) 68-67.

BIG OFF THE BENCH:
Jordan Davis played 20 minutes, scoring a career-high 7 points. The sophomore guard finished a team-best +11 on the floor.


UP NEXT:
#13 Wisconsin travels to Rutgers on Saturday for a 5:00 p.m. tip. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

