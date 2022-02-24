Steven Crowl scores 20, leads #13 Wisconsin past Minnesota

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. — It was a happy homecoming for Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, and Brad Davison.

MN natives Crowl, Wahl, and Davison combine for 39 points in Wisconsin’s 68-67 win over Minnesota.#Badgers move to 22-5 overall, 13-4 in the Big Ten play. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 24, 2022



The Minnesota natives combined for 39 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead #13 Wisconsin (22-5, 13-4) past Minnesota (13-13, 4-13) 68-67.

BIG OFF THE BENCH:

Jordan Davis played 20 minutes, scoring a career-high 7 points. The sophomore guard finished a team-best +11 on the floor.



UP NEXT:

#13 Wisconsin travels to Rutgers on Saturday for a 5:00 p.m. tip. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

