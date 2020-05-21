Steven C. Seuferer

Site staff by Site staff

Oregon/McFarland – Steven C. Seuferer, 49, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 in Oregon, Wisconsin.

Steve was born in Bethesda, Maryland on June 13, 1970, to Larry and Ellen (Egeland) Seuferer. Steve was a loving father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, companion, and friend with infectious charisma and an overflowing heart. He left each person he encountered with a smile and a unique story. Steve spent the majority of his professional life utilizing his talents and creating relationships across the Madison area and beyond, as a small business owner and manager, while raising his three children in McFarland, WI. Steve’s passions included cheering on any and all Wisconsin sports, blasting music and singing at the top of his lungs, creating deep connections with everyone around him, and making sure each person in his life knew they were special. He will be immensely missed by many.

Steve is survived by his children, Kayla (Christopher Virtue), Jake, and Alex, and their mother, Kristin Miller; his parents, Larry Seuferer (Cynthia Richson) and Ellen Seuferer (Richard Tatman); his sister, Emily Seuferer-Osborne (Evan); his nieces, Kaydance, Addison, and Makenna; his uncle, Byron Egeland (Soile Anderson), numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eleanor (Ricker) and Ernest Egeland, and Pauline and Orde Seuferer and his aunt, Pamela Clifton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257