COTTAGE GROVE – Steven “Bo” Leslie Bates, age 66, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1953, in Mauston, Wis., the son of John and Rosella (Hirst) Bates. Steven graduated from Monona Grove High School 1971 and then served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a superintendent for Bachmann Construction retiring in 2010.

Steven was a very talented carpenter and craftsmen and contributed to many projects in the Madison area over the years. In 1996, he built a beautiful home for his family in Marshall, Wis.

Steven was an avid outdoorsman; he loved the time spent on his boat, fishing. He enjoyed hunting black bear, whitetail deer, and grouse. Many wonderful memories were made with him in the family’s northern Wisconsin cottage; enjoying the outdoors, riding ATV’s, playing cards, and cribbage with his family and friends.

In 2018, Steven moved to the Drumlin Residences Apartments in Cottage Grove. He enjoyed many great friendships with the people in that community.

Steven is survived by his former wife and close friend, Linda Bates; children, Justin (Kat) Bates and Andrea (Jeff) Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Jack Fitzgerald, and Lauren Fitzgerald; and sisters, Jackie Ruf, Ginny Jennings and Barb (Marty) Sickenberger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Bates.

