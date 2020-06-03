Steven Avery tests positive for COVID-19, attorney says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Steven Avery in 2015

MADISON, Wis. — Steven Avery, one of the subjects profiled in the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer,” has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his former criminal defense attorney.

Jerome Buting tweeted the news late Tuesday night. Buting said Avery is currently confined to his cell and described his symptoms as “short-lived.”

Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, and is confined to his cell. But @SandyGreenman reports he only had short-lived symptoms & is in good spirits. 🙏🏼 for speedy recovery and quick justice. #FreeStevenAvery — Jerome Buting (@JButing) June 3, 2020

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted in the 2005 of killing of Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences. Dassey and Avery are central figures in the 2015 documentary Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” and a second 10-episode season released in October 2018. The series questioned Avery and Dassey’s convictions.

Halbach’s remains were found in the Avery family’s Manitowoc County salvage yard. Avery insists police framed him. Dassey has argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.

Buting was half of Avery’s legal team during his trial in 2007. He is now represented by Kathleen Zellner, an attorney that specializes in wrongful conviction cases.

It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover. The bigger threat to him is whether the COA will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted. @makingamurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) June 3, 2020

Comments

comments