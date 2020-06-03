Steven Avery tests positive for COVID-19, attorney says
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Avery, one of the subjects profiled in the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer,” has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his former criminal defense attorney.
Jerome Buting tweeted the news late Tuesday night. Buting said Avery is currently confined to his cell and described his symptoms as “short-lived.”
Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted in the 2005 of killing of Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences. Dassey and Avery are central figures in the 2015 documentary Netflix series “Making a Murderer,” and a second 10-episode season released in October 2018. The series questioned Avery and Dassey’s convictions.
Halbach’s remains were found in the Avery family’s Manitowoc County salvage yard. Avery insists police framed him. Dassey has argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.
Buting was half of Avery’s legal team during his trial in 2007. He is now represented by Kathleen Zellner, an attorney that specializes in wrongful conviction cases.