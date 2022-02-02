Steven A. Potter

MADISON – Steven Alan Potter, the second of George and Kathleen’s five children, was born on Oct. 8, 1946.

He passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, the same hospital he was born in.

From an early age, Steve, was a gifted athlete. As a youngster, he boxed with Bucky Badger Boxing Club and played little league baseball as a standout pitcher. His curves and sinkers had enough movement to strike out batters and handcuff catchers. Steve graduated from Madison East High School in 1964, where he excelled in academics and athletics. In 1964, he won the WIAA State Wrestling Championship at 120 pounds with a 28-0 record, coached by Bob Reif and Bernie Kane. Steve was very proud to be a PURGOLDER for life. He earned a wrestling scholarship to the UW Madison where he wrestled until suffering a career ending knee injury. Steve transferred to UW Whitewater where he completed his teaching degree and coached alongside Hall-of-Fame Coach, Willie Meyers. He taught at Berlin High School for 27 years until he retired in 1997. Steve was a scratch golfer and shared his love and knowledge of golf with his brothers, who could never beat him. Golf blood ran deep in the Potter family, and he enjoyed spending time playing golf with uncles, Jim and John; and aunt, Bonnie in Janesville; as well as, playing many different card games at Laramie Lane. He was a huge Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan.

Steve is survived by his former wife, Mary of Berlin, Wis.; daughter, Germaine (Jay Varner) of Lakeland, Fla.; sons, Benjamin (Julie) of Springfield, Ohio and Nickolas of Berlin, Wis.;

grandchildren, Isabelle, Daria, Matilda, Rebekah, Rachael, Blake and Gabriel; sister-in-law, Colleen Potter; brothers, David (Karen) and Jeffrey (June); sister, Judy; cousin, Dick “AK AK” Photinos; and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Kathleen; brother, Dennis; and his niece, Christine Marie Potter.

Steve loved to laugh, was full of antics (antics he learned from his older brother, Dennis) and created many memories with those he loved.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to gather over good food and drinks and to share stories and memories as Steve had wished.

Great people come from great families. Thank you to all the Potter and Wold families for making our family, a whole family.

