Steven A. Mecum

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Steven Allen Mecum, age 65, of Marshall Wis., passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Steven was born on Jan. 24, 1955 in Richland Center, the son of George H. Mecum and Joyce J. (Reed) Mecum.

Steven proudly served in the U.S. Navy during his younger years. He later married Dionne McGraw on June 12, 1996 in Madison. Steven’s greatest hobby was everything football. His home is filled with football memorabilia, especially Green Bay Packers items. His other hobbies were building model cars and airplanes, collecting anything football related and of course going to his grandchildren’s sporting events, activities, or birthday parties. Steven loved his pet cats as well.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Dionne (McGraw) Mecum; his son, Shawn (Jen) Mecum; his step-daughter, Cheri McGraw; his brothers, Don Mecum and George (Lynn) Mecum; sisters, Ellie (Doug) Behling, Carol Bakken, and June (Jeff) Whitford; mother-in-law, Lorna Garwood; brothers-in-law, Allen McGraw, Ryan McGraw, Layne (Annie) McGraw, and Curtis Grieninger; sisters-in-law, Patricia (Bing) Mecum, and Wyleen (Barb & Dawn) McGraw; grandsons, Taylor, Brodie and Gage (Sydney); and granddaughter, Ashely (Mario). He has three great-grandchildren, Mylee, Amyah and Mario II. Steven also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Dola Mecum; parents, George and Joyce Mecum; fathers-in-law, Albert McGraw and Elbert Garwood; siblings, Mark Mecum, Patricia Grieninger, Ken Mecum and Bing Mecum; as well as brother-in-law, Doug Behling; and nephew, Jerome Peterson.