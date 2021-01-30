Steve Patrick Iselin

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Barneveld- Steve Patrick “Big Goofy” Iselin, age 43, passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2021. He was born in Brighton, WI on September 13, 1977. The son of Jeff (Marcia) Iselin and Rachel (Williams) Iselin.

Steve grew up in Verona and stayed in the Madison area all his life. He worked at Pure Sweet Honey Farm in Verona and thought of his co-workers as family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going hunting, fishing, and watching movies. He was also quite the wisecracker. He is survived by his parents; brother, Mike (Nancy) Iselin; two sisters, Emily Iselin, Abby Verzal; two nephews (his munchkins) Eli and Elijah Iselin; paternal grandfather, Bob Iselin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog Ava (the creeper).

A memorial service will be held this summer, details will be posted on social media as they are available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the American Heart Association.

Donate to Memorialize a Loved One – American Heart Association

A special heartfelt thank you goes out to the Barneveld Police Department and Ryan Funeral Home in Verona for their help and consideration.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.