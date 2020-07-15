Steve Geyer

GREEN BAY – Steve Geyer, age 40, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital.

He was born on June 18, 1980, in Iron Mountain, Mich., the son of William and Roxanne (Carlson) Geyer.

Steve worked as a lab technician for Pioneer Metal Works for the last few years. Steve enjoyed music and had a passion for technology and held an associate degree in computer network systems from ITT Technical College in Green Bay, Wis. He loved computers, networking Information Technology, Science and music. He also enjoyed spending time hanging out with family and friends.

Steve is survived by his son, Logan Geyer; brothers, Ken O’Connell and Brent (Lori) Carlson; sister, Trish (Cory) Guidebeck; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/funeral-amp-memorial-expenses-for-steve-geyer or to Logan Geyer.

