MADISON – Stephon Luther Hubbard, age 10, transitioned from this life to the next on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Stephon was born on August 10, 2009 in Madison, WI to Steven Hubbard and Crystal Rhone. Stephon mainly resided in Madison, WI to but frequently visited his father in Chicago, IL. He was proud student Falk Elementary School where he was loved by teachers and friends. Stephon loved playing Minecraft, nerf guns, spending time outside, going on trips, especially Knuckle Heads in the Wisconsin Dells. He mainly enjoyed playing with his twin sister, Stephanie, and his other siblings. When Stephon entered a room, he could brighten up any ones day and make them laugh. His laugh was just like his father’s, it was so close it was kinda creepy :). Stephon is now the guardian angel of his sisters, Angelina, Dominque, Gwendolyn, his twin Stephanie; and brother’s Matthew and Steven Jr.

Stephon is survived by his parents; siblings; and great grandmother, Barbara Holt. He is further survived by a host of uncles, aunts, a boat load of cousins, other family and friends. He joins his grandmother, Gwendolyn; grandmother, Stephanie; grandfather, Steven; great grandmother, Agnes; great grandfather, Luther; and his cousin, Larry.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial at Verona Cemetery right next to the young sugar maple tree.

In honor of Stephon, please take a moment and listen to his favorite song the DLow Shuffle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8S0MrsLvMI

FAMILY MESSAGES:

To my son Stephon,

The love you have will brighten the galaxies of the Universe. I know cause you brighten the hearts of so many in a short time. Daddy loves you so much that even the test of time will not stop our love. Please continue to show everyone your love, my son, as you have made it to the heavens. I can’t think of anyone else who deserves their wings more than you.

Love Daddy

My dearest Stephon,

The more I think of the words I would like to say, the more this is ending up to be more of a letter to you. God has given me 10 amazing years with you and twin sister Stephanie. God has given me 7 beautiful and amazing individual children with their own set of minds and hearts, you are my youngest <3. When I think of all the times that we have heard good and bad, I can honestly say you have always put a smile on my face. For that I want you to tell God thank you for me. Even in my darkest times you guys have always been my life. This is what God has given me. So I do not think of you as gone, I think of you as watching over all of us. I think of you as waiting to give me a hug, a kiss, and a tickle, and for you waiting to tell me a joke as soon as you see me again. I love you. I will love you from this life into the next.

Love Mom